What Should a New CFO Focus on in Their First 90 Days?

By Brian Mulroy

As a new CFO at Semrush I faced numerous challenges and competing demands right from the start. I needed a plan to navigate the uncertainty, build credibility, focus on what mattered the most, and most importantly develop a solid foundation for long term success in the new leadership role. As I reflect on my first 90 days as CFO, here is what I can identify as the top priorities that led to achieving this outcome.

Build Relationships Early

Semrush’s unique horizontal structure puts personal accountability and agile collaboration at the center of its culture. This was a wonderful landscape to join and I found going the extra mile to connect with team members throughout all levels of the organization, build strong bonds and cultivate shared values was one of the most important early priorities to develop trust and credibility right from the start.

One of the most important ways to develop lasting trust and credibility early in a new relationship is to listen first and then act. There is always going to be tension between establishing long term credibility and making an immediate impact, but developing credibility first paves the way for more sustainable and higher valued impact. It is important to actively listen and gain a deeper understanding of the company culture, strategy, products, customer needs, investors and most importantly what unique traits made the company successful. Each company has unique operating approaches that contribute to its success, and understanding and then incorporating those into your plans is vital. Prioritizing engagement with team members and comprehending how strategies unfold on the ground level will lead to more informed decisions.

Find a Mentor

Regardless of experience, stepping into a new leadership role brings uncertainty and a multitude of challenges. Seeking out mentors who can offer an external perspective is crucial. These mentors acted as trusted advisors, offering guidance and support in prioritizing initiatives, making strategic decisions and overcoming obstacles. Their insights can help navigate complexities, validate your assessment, and accelerate your impact in the organization.

Develop a Plan to Build an Engaged, Empowered and Enabled Finance Team

Building a high-performing finance team required a systematic approach. To start, conduct a finance capabilities study and talent assessment focused on evaluating the skills, knowledge, and expertise of individual team members, as well as the team's overall capacity and capabilities. Identify areas of improvement, assess root causes, and quickly get grounded on talent, capacity, roles and responsibilities, and data systems, and process challenges that are impacting the team's ability to do their best work. Then establish a roadmap for improvement and collaborate with your team and executive colleagues to prioritize and support your efforts to transform the finance organization into a best-in-class entity.

Perform A Value Creation Assessment

Evaluating the company's revenue generation, margin profile, investments, and underlying unit economics is crucial to drive growth and create value. Adopt an investor's perspective to assess your company's financial performance. Review revenue streams to identify the most profitable areas and explore strategies to optimize them further. Evaluate the margin profile, assessing cost structures and profitability drivers to identify areas for efficiency improvements. And analyze investments to understand their impact on the company's financial health and long term growth and capital allocation strategy. This assessment helps to identify opportunities for growth and profitability and develop a more informed capital allocation strategy.

By focusing on these priorities – building relationships, seeking mentorship, developing the finance team, and performing value creation assessments – new CFOs can establish a strong foundation for success. These initiatives foster collaboration, credibility, and strategic alignment, enabling sustainable impact within the organization. However, it is important to maintain ongoing focus on these key initiatives and relationships to drive long-term financial success and growth.

