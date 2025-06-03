What Sets Mission Produce Apart? A Look at Its Global Farming Edge

Mission Produce, Inc.’s AVO International Farming segment plays a strategically vital role in supporting the company’s vertically integrated and diversified operating model. Although traditionally a smaller contributor in the first quarter, the segment delivered a strong performance, with adjusted EBITDA improving by $2.3 million year over year to $1.8 million. This growth was primarily driven by increased blueberry packing and cooling service revenues, highlighting the segment's enhanced utilization and fixed cost absorption, particularly in Peru. The segment not only supports Mission Produce’s broader portfolio through supply chain integration but also contributes to overall operational efficiency.



The segment gives Mission Produce a significant competitive edge by enabling year-round fruit availability and greater resilience during periods of supply disruption, such as recent challenges in the Mexican avocado market. With growing operations across key geographies like Peru, Guatemala and Colombia, the company can pivot supply when one region faces issues, minimizing dependence on any single source. Additionally, the farming operations support Mission Produce’s expansion into complementary categories like blueberries and mangoes, products seeing growing demand backed by shifting consumer preferences toward healthy, convenient snacks.



Looking ahead, Mission Produce’s International Farming segment is positioned for continued growth, fueled by increased acreage, investments in packing infrastructure and expanding contributions from categories beyond avocados. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. tariff negotiations, management emphasized that the company’s global sourcing footprint equips it to mitigate potential impacts. The segment's ability to provide a consistent supply, maximize asset utilization and drive category growth reinforces its critical role in Mission Produce’s strategy to navigate market volatility and deliver sustainable long-term value.

Key Competitors Challenging AVO Globally

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW, a key competitor to Mission Produce, operates a diversified international sourcing network through grower partnerships in Mexico, Chile and Peru. Rather than owning large-scale farms, Calavo uses long-term contracts to ensure a consistent supply while maintaining capital efficiency. The company emphasizes innovation in traceability and ripening, utilizing its proprietary “FreshCloud” platform to monitor fruit quality and logistics in real time. Calavo also promotes sustainable farming through improved irrigation and soil health practices, aiming to boost yields while minimizing environmental impact.



Dole plc’s DOLE international strategy focuses on expanding its presence in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Africa, where demand for fresh produce is growing rapidly. The company is among the world's largest producers of fresh bananas and pineapples, and it has a significant presence in value-added salads and fresh-packed vegetables in the United States. Additionally, Dole is also growing in high-demand categories like berries, organic produce and avocados. Its entry into the avocado market brings it into direct competition with Mission Produce, especially in key markets like North America and Europe. While Dole leverages its global scale, AVO’s avocado specialization gives it an edge, setting the stage for increased competition in this fast-growing category.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost around 22.7% year to date against the industry’s growth of 6.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01X, significantly above the industry’s average of 15.55.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 32.4%, whereas its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate suggests a year-over-year decline of 6%. The estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

