What Sent This High-Flying Ultra-Luxury Giant's Stock 16% Lower Thursday?

Key Points

Ferrari unveiled part of its upcoming full-electric supercar due in late 2026.

Ferrari will spend 4.7 billion euros on electrification through 2030.

Ferrari also raised 2025 guidance, while long-term guidance was weaker than expected.

Welcome to the show! Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) gave investors a sneak peek at its upcoming first full-electric model last week, with an unveiling laser light show that might rival Las Vegas' Sphere. Despite the light show and base-thumping heavy music, the unveiling failed to electrify investors as the stock promptly plunged nearly 16% on Thursday -- its largest one-day drop since its IPO in 2015.

But not everything is as it seems. Let's cover the details and ramifications of its upcoming full-electric EV supercar, as well as what really sent the stock tumbling.

Rock and a hard place

Ferrari finds itself in an interesting and challenging position, currently. On one hand, Ferrari due to its intangible assets, brand moat, pricing power, and loyal consumer base, could likely churn out a full-electric supercar that maintains its impressive ultra-luxury-like margins -- unlike traditional automakers that are losing money on electric vehicles (EVs) hand over fist.

On the other hand, Ferrari's competitors are pushing back their own full-electric supercars due to lack of demand. While Ferrari is preparing to unleash its Elettrica onto a road filled with uncertainty, its competitors are pulling back. Ferrari rival Lamborghini said it would delay the launch of its first full-electric model to 2029, instead of 2028, while Porsche cut back its plans for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) due to soft sales of its full-electric Macan and Taycan. Stellantis subsidiary Maserati canceled plans for its BEV version of its MC20 sports car.

Ferrari zigging while its competitors zag is a significant bet on the near-term future of not only EVs, but the direction of its supercar lineup. Ferrari plans to invest a significant 4.7 billion euros between 2026 and 2030 for electrification and the supercar maker expects BEVs to account for one-fifth of its sales by the end of this decade. Unbeknownst to many investors is that Ferrari is already somewhat electrified as roughly half of its vehicle shipments are hybrids.

"Luxury EVs are still a young and immature category," says Brian Lum, an investment manager at Baillie Gifford, according to Barron's. "It's important to build that next generation of Ferraristi, and electrification should help them to do that."

It's also worth noting that while Ferrari's brand has seemingly had impenetrable armor over the past decades, part of that is driven by the company continually innovating and producing state-of-the-art combustion engine supercars. If Ferrari's first full EV doesn't live up to performance heritage, or its niche consumers don't buy into the idea of EVs, and it flops commercially, it could be the first chink in that brand armor perhaps ever.

What's the problem?

The driving force behind Ferrari's rare share price plunge wasn't vehicle centric. In fact, so far the Elettrica is very Ferrari-like, and we'll get more details and design clues over time. With 1,000 horsepower, it offers power output that rivals its combustion engine supercars, and the same goes for its top speed of more than 192 miles per hour. After a single charge, its range checks the necessary box of over 300 miles by an extra 29 miles, helping reduce consumer range anxiety.

The problem was that Ferrari also unveiled its financial projections for the rest of this decade, and they checked in lower than analysts expected. While Ferrari slightly raised its out look for 2025, now expecting a profit of 8.80 euros per share on revenue of 7.1 billion euros, its long-term guidance of 2030 adjusted earnings of 11.50 euros per share on revenue of 9 billion euros fell short of the 9.9 billion euros in revenue analysts expected, per FactSet.

While Ferrari's full-EV (partial) unveiling was entirely overshadowed by slight long-term weakness, investors would be very wise to follow how the Elettrica's launch goes in late 2026 -- because a lot of the future hinges on its EV lineup striking a similar chord with its core enthusiasts as its combustion engine supercars have.

Ferrari remains an absolute top stock pick by nearly any measure, with margins the automotive industry dreams of, competitive advantages that aren't easily replicable, and a brand image that stands in an arena by itself. Its near 16% drop was just a brief and small buying opportunity, and investors should be optimistic about its future despite analysts being slightly disappointed.

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ferrari and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.