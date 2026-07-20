What This Sea Limited CFO Sale Means With Shares Down 38% This Past Year

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 15,000 shares for $1.5 million at an execution price of $103.26 per share on July 17, 2026.

The disposition reduced the CFO's total equity holdings by 0.61%, as reported in the Form 4 filing.

The shares were sold indirectly through a BVI entity, while Hou retains direct ownership of 2,428,015 shares.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 19, 2026, to facilitate routine liquidity.

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Tianyu Hou, CFO, sold 15,000 Class A ordinary shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) on July 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.5 million Shares sold 15,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,428,015 Post-transaction value $252.63 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($103.26); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($104.05).

Key questions

What was the mechanism for this transaction?

The sale was conducted through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 19, 2026, which allows corporate insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at set times to manage personal portfolios.

The sale was conducted through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 19, 2026, which allows corporate insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at set times to manage personal portfolios. What is the scale of the insider's remaining equity?

Following the sale, Tianyu Hou continues to hold 2,428,015 shares directly, representing a total equity position valued at $252.63 million based on the July 17, 2026 market close.

Following the sale, Tianyu Hou continues to hold 2,428,015 shares directly, representing a total equity position valued at $252.63 million based on the July 17, 2026 market close. How does the transaction price compare to recent performance?

The shares were sold at $103.26 per share, occurring as the stock's one-year return reached -38% as of the July 17, 2026 transaction date.

The shares were sold at $103.26 per share, occurring as the stock's one-year return reached -38% as of the July 17, 2026 transaction date. Which entities were involved in the ownership change?

The 15,000 shares sold were held through a BVI entity controlled by Tianyu Hou, while all remaining reported shares are held in the insider's direct name.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $104.05 Market Capitalization $62.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $25.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.6 billion

Company Snapshot

Sea Limited operates a diversified digital platform ecosystem spanning digital entertainment through its Garena brand, e-commerce operations, and digital financial services across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other international markets.

The company generates revenue through multiple channels including in-game monetization and eSports events within its digital entertainment segment, transaction fees and marketplace commissions from e-commerce operations, and financial services offerings including digital payments and lending solutions.

Sea Limited serves a broad consumer base across emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America, targeting mobile and PC gamers, online shoppers, and consumers seeking digital financial services in regions with high growth potential and expanding digital adoption.

Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator with significant scale, commanding a $62.5 billion market capitalization and generating $25.2 billion in TTM revenue across its integrated ecosystem. The company's competitive advantage derives from its diversified business model that leverages network effects across gaming, commerce, and fintech segments, combined with deep market penetration in high-growth emerging markets where digital adoption continues to accelerate. Sea Limited has established itself as a critical infrastructure provider in digital commerce and entertainment across Southeast Asia and Latin America.

What this transaction means for investors

Amid a slew of trading plan-driven Sea Limited stock sales this past week, it’s important to note here that Hou is the finance chief, the executive with the clearest view of the books, which makes what he kept more telling than what he sold. His direct position of over 2.4 million shares, worth roughly $253 million, is virtually untouched: He sold just six-tenths of a percent of it.



Meanwhile, the numbers he oversees have been strong, even if the stock has been intensely volatile amid broader uncertainty around e-commerce competition, with first-quarter revenue climbing 47% to $7.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA passing $1 billion. In the firm’s earnings report, CEO Forrest Li noted that the firm is starting to see improved unit economics thanks to strategic investments that have also boosted topline growth. Whether these metrics meaningfully improve and continue will likely determine how Sea’s stock moves forward in the coming quarters.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.