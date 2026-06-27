What Savara Investors Should Know About This 580,187-Option Exercise and FDA Timeline

Key Points

394,528 shares of Common Stock were sold for about $2.24 million on June 22, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $5.68 per share.

This transaction represented 42.40% of the executive's total common stock holdings pre-transaction.

The sale was entirely from direct ownership and resulted from the exercise of 580,187 options; 185,659 shares were withheld for tax obligations.

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On June 22, 2026, David Lowrance, the Chief Financial Officer of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA), executed the exercise of 580,187 options on Common Stock followed by the sale of 394,528 shares in the open market, as reported in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 394,528 Shares withheld (direct) 185,659 Transaction value ~$2.24 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 536,032 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.05 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $5.68 on June 22, 2026.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Lowrance's historical activity?

The 394,528-share sale is materially larger than Lowrance's previous asles, reflecting a liquidity move enabled by option exercises and a reduced remaining share base.

The 394,528-share sale is materially larger than Lowrance's previous asles, reflecting a liquidity move enabled by option exercises and a reduced remaining share base. What is the significance of the option exercise and immediate sale structure?

Lowrance exercised 580,187 options and immediately sold 394,528 shares, with 185,659 shares withheld for taxes; all shares sold and withheld were related to the option exercise and not to discretionary open-market sales of previously held stock.

Lowrance exercised 580,187 options and immediately sold 394,528 shares, with 185,659 shares withheld for taxes; all shares sold and withheld were related to the option exercise and not to discretionary open-market sales of previously held stock. What is Lowrance's ongoing equity exposure after this event?

He continues to hold 536,032 shares of Common Stock directly after the transaction.

He continues to hold 536,032 shares of Common Stock directly after the transaction. How did market conditions relate to the timing of the sale?

The transaction occurred as the stock was priced at around $5.68 per share on June 22, 2026, with Savara having delivered a 166.97% one-year return as of that date, suggesting the sale monetized a period of strong share appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 22, 2026) $5.68 Market capitalization $1.21 billion 1-year price change 166.97%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Savara develops inhaled GM-CSF therapy (molgramostim) for rare respiratory diseases, with the lead indication in Phase III trials for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through regulatory milestones to drive future revenue via product approvals or strategic partnerships.

It targets patients suffering from rare lung disorders, with primary customers anticipated to be specialty healthcare providers and hospitals treating these conditions.

Savara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in therapies for uncommon respiratory diseases. The company leverages a focused pipeline strategy, with its lead asset in late-stage development, to address significant unmet medical needs. Its competitive edge lies in targeting orphan indications with limited treatment options, positioning the business for potential value inflection upon successful clinical outcomes.

What this transaction means for investors

Two weeks before the transaction, Savara announced Lowrance will step down as chief financial and administrative officer in July for health-related reasons, with COO Robert Lutz assuming the CFO role, so this transaction ultimately looks more like an executive liquidity event tied to long-held stock options than a discretionary exit. Plus, the sale structure suggests the sale was primarily driven by compensation mechanics rather than a broad shift in confidence.



The bigger story for investors remains Savara's progress toward commercialization. The company recently announced the FDA received its biologics license application for MOLBREEVI, with a PDUFA target action date of Nov. 22, while European and U.K. regulatory reviews are also underway. Management said it ended the first quarter with about $203 million in cash and short-term investments, plus access to up to an additional $150 million in non-dilutive capital upon FDA approval, positioning the company to fund a potential launch.



CEO Matt Pauls said commercial planning is accelerating as the company prepares for what it hopes could become the first approved treatment for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.



For long-term investors, insider sales tied to option exercises are generally less meaningful than regulatory execution. With shares up roughly 167% over the past year, the next major catalyst remains the FDA's decision on MOLBREEVI rather than one executive's monetization of vested equity.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.