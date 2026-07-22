What This RPM Filing Means as the Company Posts Record Q4 EBIT

Key Points

The transaction involved 1,137 shares at an estimated value of about $119,500 based on the execution price of $105.08.

The disposal represents 1% of the CFO's direct common stock holdings.

Following the transaction, Russell L. Gordon maintains direct ownership of 80,281 shares.

This was a non-discretionary disposition executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of performance stock units.

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Russell L. Gordon, VP and CFO of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM), reported a disposition of 1,137 shares of common stock on July 19, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$119,500 Shares sold 1,137 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 80,281 Post-transaction value $8.16 million

Key questions

What were the mechanics behind this transaction?

The transaction was a non-discretionary sale of 1,137 shares at $105.08 per share to cover tax liabilities stemming from the vesting of performance stock units granted in 2023. This disposition was part of a pre-arranged tax-withholding process and does not reflect a discretionary trade based on the executive's view of the company's valuation.

The transaction was a non-discretionary sale of 1,137 shares at $105.08 per share to cover tax liabilities stemming from the vesting of performance stock units granted in 2023. This disposition was part of a pre-arranged tax-withholding process and does not reflect a discretionary trade based on the executive's view of the company's valuation. What is the insider's remaining equity exposure?

After this transaction, Gordon holds 80,281 shares directly. The CFO also holds 219,800 direct derivative securities, which include stock appreciation rights granted between 2017 and 2026 that vest in four equal annual installments.

After this transaction, Gordon holds 80,281 shares directly. The CFO also holds 219,800 direct derivative securities, which include stock appreciation rights granted between 2017 and 2026 that vest in four equal annual installments. How does this activity align with the company's financial profile?

RPM International Inc. provides specialty chemicals for construction and industrial markets. As of the July 20, 2026, market close, the company had a market capitalization of $13 billion, with trailing twelve-month revenue of $7.7 billion and net income of $665.9 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $101.63 Market Capitalization $13.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $7.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $665.9 million

Company Snapshot

RPM International Inc. manufactures and distributes specialty chemicals for construction, industrial, specialty, and consumer markets, including waterproofing and coating systems, sealants, air barriers, roofing solutions, and resin flooring systems across four operating segments.

The company generates revenue through the development and sale of high-performance specialty chemical products that address specific application needs in construction, building maintenance, industrial manufacturing, and consumer home improvement sectors.

RPM serves a diverse customer base, including construction contractors, building maintenance professionals, industrial manufacturers, and residential consumers seeking specialized chemical solutions for waterproofing, sealing, bonding, and protective coating applications.

RPM International Inc. is a $13.0 billion market capitalization specialty chemicals manufacturer generating $7.7 billion in TTM revenue. The company maintains a diversified portfolio across construction, industrial, and consumer markets, leveraging proprietary formulations and established distribution networks to compete in fragmented specialty chemical segments. RPM's strategic positioning in high-growth end markets such as building weatherization, infrastructure maintenance, and industrial flooring solutions provides sustainable competitive advantages through product differentiation and customer relationships.

What this transaction means for investors

The performance shares that triggered this filing were granted in 2023 and paid out this month, which means the vesting rewards three years of results that just culminated in a strong finish. Gordon kept 80,281 shares plus a large stack of appreciation rights, and ultimately, nothing about a withholding trade signals his view of the stock.



The timing does line up with news, though. RPM just capped fiscal 2026 with record fourth-quarter results, each of its three segments growing sales and adjusted operating profit, and CEO Frank Sullivan noted the quarter marked "the 16th time in the past 18 quarters” the company hit record adjusted EBIT — despite eight straight quarters of weak do-it-yourself demand. Against the records, long-term investors should keep an eye on this dynamic and the consumer softness. RPM keeps setting profit highs on cost discipline and its construction and coatings segments, but a persistently weak DIY market is the drag that has offset its efficiency, and with shares down about 4% in the past year, it’s clear investors are craving more.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends RPM International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.