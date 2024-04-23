What Recent Earnings Say About the State of Manufacturing

There was a time when the car manufacturing business was so important to the US economy that not only was the phrase "What's good for General Motors is good for America" coined, but those words didn’t strike anyone as obnoxiously arrogant or ridiculous corporate propaganda. It was just a statement of truth.

By the way, the actual quote was not exactly uttered by then GM (GM) CEO Charlie Wilson in 1955 -- like with so many other famous "quotes," it has been misremembered by history, even though the point is essentially more or less the same, just with more nuance and less pithiness.

In any event, as the economy has shifted towards tech and services, the importance of manufacturing has waned, at least in the minds of investors. However, there is still a residual feeling that making things is what successful countries do, so we should pay attention to earnings from the likes of GM and draw conclusions from them about generalized economic conditions.

On that basis, everything in the garden is rosy but there are warning signs of tough times ahead, even as GM beats expectations and issues upbeat guidance.

Q1 results from Detroit were certainly impressive, with earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 on revenue of $43.01 billion versus expectations for $2.15 and $41.92 billion, with both sales and profits representing healthy increases over the same period last year.

The good news here is obvious: Americans and consumers around the world are not being deterred from buying high-ticket items with interest rates at current levels. That conclusion is reinforced by the fact that GM’s truck division, where prices are typically higher than for cars, was their best performer.

However, there are also a couple of less publicized results that cast some doubt on the idea of a strong manufacturing sector that can carry the economy through a period of high rates. Two companies involved in manufacturing one of the most basic industrial supplies -- steel -- also reported. Both disappointed and, more significantly, sounded a note of caution about the future.

Shares of Nucor (NUE) are down around 6% in the premarket as I write this after they missed on the top and bottom lines and issued reduced guidance for Q2, while stock from fellow steel manufacturer Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) is also tumbling after a miss. One could argue that in both cases, lower than anticipated prices for steel are the problem rather than demand issues, but that still indicates that demand is not where it was anticipated to be, which implies some weakness in manufacturing and engineering.

So which is it? Is the manufacturing sector firing on all cylinders, or is it sputtering? Well, the most likely answer is that it depends on which time frame you are looking at.

Right now, things are going well, but at some point, that is going to change unless conditions improve. GM and presumably other car manufacturers are making hay at the moment with decent sales and margins, but they are not ordering steel at the rate that would imply that they see that continuing throughout the year.

They could be wrong, of course. Most people, including GM, assumed that car and truck sales would be significantly down by now. The majority of consumers borrow to make large purchases like cars, and with interest rates at around 5% rather than zero, should have, in theory, put a damper on demand. So far, that hasn't, or at least not as much as was anticipated. If that's true now, then that may or may not necessarily be true in the future.

Still, if you are a believer in the idea that "What’s good for GM..." and feel optimistic after their Q1 earnings, maybe you should temper your enthusiasm somewhat. The US economy has shown remarkable resilience in the face of monetary tightening and those results suggest that is still the case. However, when you consider steel companies’ results, there are hints that a slowdown may be coming, so prepare accordingly.

