What Queen Elizabeth's Death Means for the Markets

Last week, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of ninety-six, after seventy years on the throne. Over the last few days, I, as an Englishman living in the U.S., have been offered condolences by multiple Americans who seem to understand that most British people felt that they knew the Queen, even if they had never met her in person. I appreciate the sentiment in all cases, but one question from a friend intrigued me more than the others: He asked me how I thought her death would influence markets.

Would the pound gain or lose strength? Would it impact stocks, either in the UK or in America in any way? That may seem like a stupid question, but it really isn’t.

It reminded me of one posed by a trader in the interbank forex market the last time a significant royal died. The Queen Mother died in March of 2002, after a long illness that had resulted in multiple erroneous reports of her demise. At that time, I was about to leave the market, but was still working with one of the busiest EUR/GBP desks in the world. When the news hit the wire, a voice emerged from the crowd. It was an experienced trader who was known to be great at the job but without much of a filter, and therefore prone to say things that made people laugh. “What did we do the last time she died?” they had said, “Did we buy it or sell it?”

That, too, wasn’t as stupid a question as it first sounds. The Euro had only existed for three months as a real currency at that time, and markets that involved it were reacting to news of any kind as they tried to get a feel for the new markets. The fact that, logically, the death of a very old woman with little to no political or economic power couldn’t possibly impact the value of either the pound or the euro didn’t matter. What did matter was that over the previous three months, it had prompted a move more than once, so it impacted price.

In this case, the death of the Queen is momentous to we Brits, marking as it does the end of an era, but it has very little significance beyond the emotional. It may be that an unexpected holiday and a national grief-inspired week or two of generalized ennui will have a minor impact on UK GDP, or that the ascension of the environmentally-minded King Charles III will impact the energy sector and/or U.S./UK relations, I suppose, but beyond that, nothing. Everyone is aware of that, so while there may have been a very short-term, knee-jerk reaction to the news in sterling markets, it will have no impact.

If investors are to learn anything from this, though, it is that market moves don’t always need to be logical. If enough traders believe that a market is going up, or down for that matter, then it will do just that, no matter what made them think that way. That has huge implications, especially in volatile market such as we have seen this year. It makes market timing almost impossible, and reenforces the value of dollar cost averaging and a buy and hold strategy for long-term investors. If traders buy and sell on the basis of “What did we do last time she died?” then how can you decide a good time to buy or sell? You can’t, so if you are saving for a long-term goal like retirement, don’t try to play the day-by-day, and keep your focus on the big picture.

