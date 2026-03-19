What Prompted Japanese Automakers to Export US Vehicles to Japan?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY is set to follow rivals Toyota Motor Corporation TM and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC by exporting vehicles made in the United States to Japan to take advantage of revised import rules introduced under a trade agreement reached last year with the Trump administration, per CNBC.



The company announced that it will begin shipping the midsize Nissan Murano, manufactured in Smyrna, TN, to Japan starting early next year. Per the company’s spokesperson, this will be the first U.S.-built Nissan model sold in Japan since the 1990s. Per CEO Ivan Espinosa, the move is intended to broaden Nissan’s domestic lineup and better cater to a wider range of customer preferences.



Other Japanese automakers took similar steps after regulatory changes made it easier to import U.S.-built vehicles into Japan. These changes were part of a broader trade deal that also relaxed U.S. tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. Beginning this year, Toyota plans to export models, such as the Toyota Camry, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Tundra from the United States. Honda is also preparing to ship U.S.-made vehicles to Japan in the second half of 2026, including the Acura Integra Type S and the Honda Passport TrailSport Elite.



Although these exports may help strengthen U.S.-Japan trade ties, their overall volume is expected to remain modest. Roughly 95% of Japan’s auto market is dominated by domestically produced vehicles, leaving fewer than 250,000 units annually for imports. Most of those imports come from Germany, while U.S. brands account for only a small share, including about 8,700 Jeeps and 500 Cadillacs, per AutoForecast Solutions.



Additionally, many of the U.S.-built models being exported are larger than typical Japanese vehicles, which is likely to limit them to niche segments with relatively low sales volumes.



Under the updated Japanese regulations confirmed last month, vehicles manufactured in the United States no longer need to meet Japan-specific certification requirements as long as they comply with American standards. Nissan also confirmed that the Murano models shipped to Japan will retain left-hand drive, a configuration common in the United States but unusual in Japan.



Automakers usually need to modify vehicles to comply with different international standards, which can involve adjustments ranging from lighting and mirrors to more complex elements, such as steering-wheel placement.



While NSANY and HMC carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present, TM holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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