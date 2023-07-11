What Price Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?

Where will Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) be in 10 years? If you invested $1,000 in NVDA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth over $115,000 today. But you don't care about the past; you want to know where Nvidia will be in another decade. In this Nvidia stock analysis video, we'll be taking a look at Nvidia stock and how CEO Jensen Huang plans to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) market. If you want to understand Nvidia and its new AI tools, this is a must-watch video. I provide the bear and bull cases, valuation, CEO interview clips, and four possible outcomes for the stock by 2033.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 11, 2023. The video was published on July 11, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.