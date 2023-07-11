News & Insights

What Price Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?

July 11, 2023

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

Where will Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) be in 10 years? If you invested $1,000 in NVDA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth over $115,000 today. But you don't care about the past; you want to know where Nvidia will be in another decade. In this Nvidia stock analysis video, we'll be taking a look at Nvidia stock and how CEO Jensen Huang plans to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) market. If you want to understand Nvidia and its new AI tools, this is a must-watch video. I provide the bear and bull cases, valuation, CEO interview clips, and four possible outcomes for the stock by 2033.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 11, 2023. The video was published on July 11, 2023.

