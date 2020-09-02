What Presidents Reagan and Obama Have in Common: Healthy Stock Markets During Their Terms

Economic conditions at the start of their administrations, favorable monetary policy, and demographics contributed to strong equity gains during their years in power.

By Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist, Invesco

September 1, 2020

Talking about politics in mixed company might be a faux pas, but it currently feels unavoidable. Investors are clamoring to know the implications of the outcome of November’s Presidential election on the financial markets. History suggests that the outcome of the election doesn’t matter nearly as much for markets as most suspect that it does. At least that’s what my 44 years of life have taught me. With the exception of one, each of the Presidents of my lifetime—Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump—experienced not only positive annualized returns over their times in office, but also double-digit annualized returns over their terms.1 The notable exception was George W. Bush, whose term concluded during the height of the global financial crisis and weeks before the market recovery commenced.

Timing, as George W. Bush would likely consent, is often everything. Consider the terms of Presidents Reagan and Obama. Most Americans would be hard pressed to articulate many similarities between those two administrations. And yet, the two standard bearers of their parties experienced remarkably similar U.S. equity market returns over their eight years in office. Under Reagan, the S&P 500 Index advanced 15.6% per year; under Obama, 15.8% per year.1 We could attribute it to their policies and legislative accomplishments but should at the very least acknowledge their timing.

What did Reagan and Obama really have in common?

They both became Presidents in recessions.2 At the time they first took their oaths of office, equities were historically cheap.3 They both benefited from monetary policy actions designed to overcome a major ill that had inflicted the economy. In the case of Reagan, high and rising inflation. In the case of Obama, it was the leverage that had built up in the global financial system. In both instances, Fed action helped to restore the economy and the financial system to health. They were both the beneficiaries of favorable demographic trends. For Reagan, it was the 70 million Baby Boomers entering good earnings years. For Obama, it was the 80 million Millennials entering the work force.4

The President on January 20, 2021, be it Donald Trump or Joe Biden, will be taking the oath in what will likely be a nascent economic recovery from the deepest recession in U.S. history. Equities, by then, will likely still be historically cheap to bonds.5 The Federal Reserve is taking unprecedented policy action to respond to unparalleled job losses. Millions of Americans are poised to enter their thirties over the next four to eight years.6 Does that all sound familiar? Starting points matter and the victor on November 3 will likely be well positioned to preside over business and market cycles that could just be getting started. (For more on that, my colleague Talley Leger and I recently wrote about why “Today’s ‘risk-on’ environment may be here for the long term.”)

There’s no doubt I’ll spend the next weeks talking about politics in mixed company. The job demands it. I will pivot back, every chance I get, to the likely conditions at the starting point of the administration. In my opinion it is what matters most.

