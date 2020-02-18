What Poses the Greatest Risk to Markets?

Stock investors are faced with splitting their attention between the Democratic primaries, the impact of the Coronavirus and the Q4 earnings season, which is still underway although nearing the end. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, tells us now which of these pose the greatest risk to the market.

1. John, there’s definitely a lot going on. Is there just one of these that’s pressuring the global markets or all of them?

2. So, investors, on the one hand, seem torn between the outlook for the coronavirus weighing on global economic growth and the optimism over the latest batch of global economic indicators showing rebounding global growth. How can investors handle this quandry?

3. What do you see actually determining the effect of the coronavirus on China’s and the global economy?

4. Will global GDP growth be cut?

5. What major disruption to the breath and length of the supply chain do you see coming from this?

6. The Q4 earnings season is wrapping up. Does the holiday season profits coming in better than expected mean the earnings recession is over?

7. Have the Eurozone banks turned the corner thanks to strong performances by Wall Street banks and Spanish lender Santander?

8. Has Europe’s economy reached a turning point then?

9. A variety of global central banks are meeting in the coming week. Anything standing out to you there?

10. Stocks you consider Top Picks now include Microsoft (MSFT), JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Pfizer (PFE).

That’s the latest with our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.