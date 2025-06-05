What Is Pope Leo XIV’s Net Worth?

Pope Leo XIV, previously known as Robert Francis Prevost, became the first U.S.-born pope last month, and how much money he could make as a religious leader might surprise you. While excitement over the new head of the Roman Catholic Church has sparked interest in his background, questions about his finances have also been swirling.

While the Vatican doesn’t reveal how much the pope gets paid, per Asbury Park Press, there are reports that reveal the massive paycheck he could collect each month. Here’s everything to know about Pope Leo XIV’s potential earnings and net worth.

Everyday Living Expenses Are Covered

All essential and basic needs are covered for the pope. The Vatican provides everything from healthcare, food and housing to clothing and travel. In addition, it provides a monthly stipend for the pope’s personal expenses, The Washington Post reported.

A Six-Figure Yearly Income

According to The Washington Post, a pope does not have a traditional salary. However, as Fox News reported, the pope does receive stipends and allowances.

Fortune reported the payday is huge. Daniel Rober, a professor of Catholic studies at Sacred Heart University, told the outlet that Pope Leo XIV will be offered 30,000 euros per month. That equates to more than $34,200 per month, or an average of over $410,000 a year, based on exchange rates as of June 5.

The Pope Can Donate His Earnings

While the pope is reportedly offered a nice paycheck, he doesn’t have to accept. It’s unclear whether Pope Leo XIV will take the monthly payments, but according to Fortune, Pope Francis declined the mega payday, instead giving it to others in need.

“He’s somebody who lived as a Jesuit for decades before becoming a bishop and continued to live in the style that he’s been accustomed to as a religious throughout the rest of his life,” Rober told the outlet.

Retirement Fund

If the pope retires, the Vatican also covers the expense. According to Fortune, the pope will receive a monthly pension of 2,500 euros ($2,856) in retirement. Plus, housing inside the Vatican, food, healthcare and daily needs, such as housekeeping, are provided in retirement.

Net Worth

So what is Pope Leo XIV’s net worth? According to The Economic Times, the net worth for Pope Leo XIV is unknown. As a cardinal, the outlet reported he earned 4,000 to 5,000 euros ($4,570 to $5,713) per month. However, he was made a cardinal only in 2023, so he did not receive that income for long.

The income he reportedly could receive could boost his net worth, though it remains to be seen what the pope will do with that money.

It is important to note, however, that whatever his earnings or income, he will likely have to pay taxes since he’s an American citizen, per The Washington Post.

