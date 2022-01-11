What Percentage Of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Timberland Bancorp is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$242m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Timberland Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Timberland Bancorp?

NasdaqGM:TSBK Ownership Breakdown January 11th 2022

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Timberland Bancorp. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Timberland Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:TSBK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Timberland Bancorp. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. with 7.1% of shares outstanding. With 7.0% and 6.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Royce & Associates, LP and Timberland Bancorp Inc., ESOP are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Michael Sand is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Timberland Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Timberland Bancorp, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$14m worth of stock in the US$242m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Timberland Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Timberland Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Timberland Bancorp , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

