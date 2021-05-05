What Percentage Of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Sana Biotechnology is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$3.8b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sana Biotechnology.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sana Biotechnology?

NasdaqGS:SANA Ownership Breakdown May 5th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Sana Biotechnology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sana Biotechnology, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:SANA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sana Biotechnology. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Arch Venture Partners, L.P. with 23% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 18% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Steven Harr is the owner of 4.7% of the company's shares.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sana Biotechnology

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Sana Biotechnology, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$3.8b, and insiders have US$477m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 27% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 42% stake in Sana Biotechnology. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Sana Biotechnology has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

