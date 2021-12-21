What Percentage Of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Roth CH Acquisition IV is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$146m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Roth CH Acquisition IV.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Roth CH Acquisition IV?

NasdaqCM:ROCG Ownership Breakdown December 21st 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Roth CH Acquisition IV already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Roth CH Acquisition IV's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:ROCG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

Roth CH Acquisition IV is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Tectonic Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder with 9.1% of shares outstanding. John Lipman is the second largest shareholder owning 5.4% of common stock, and CHLM Sponsor LLC holds about 4.7% of the company stock. John Lipman, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer. Furthermore, CEO Byron Roth is the owner of 3.2% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Roth CH Acquisition IV

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.. Insiders have a US$16m stake in this US$146m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 39% stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 9.2%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Roth CH Acquisition IV better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Roth CH Acquisition IV you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

