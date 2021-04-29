What Percentage Of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Oriental Culture Holding is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$127m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Oriental Culture Holding.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oriental Culture Holding?

NasdaqCM:OCG Ownership Breakdown April 29th 2021

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Oriental Culture Holding's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NasdaqCM:OCG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Oriental Culture Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Mun Wah Wan with 19% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Gao Huajun and Kong Aimin, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 12%. Additionally, the company's CEO Yi Shao directly holds 4.2% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 12 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Oriental Culture Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Oriental Culture Holding LTD. It has a market capitalization of just US$127m, and insiders have US$62m worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 50% of Oriental Culture Holding. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Oriental Culture Holding (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

