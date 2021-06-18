What Percentage Of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Ocean Bio-Chem is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$109m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Ocean Bio-Chem.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ocean Bio-Chem?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Ocean Bio-Chem does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ocean Bio-Chem, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.4% of Ocean Bio-Chem shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's CEO Peter Dornau is the largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have significant control over the outcome or future of the company, which is why insider ownership is usually looked upon favourably by prospective buyers. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.8% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Gregor Dornau is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Ocean Bio-Chem

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own US$67m worth of shares in the US$109m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Ocean Bio-Chem. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ocean Bio-Chem better, we need to consider many other factors.

