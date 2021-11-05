What Percentage Of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Shares Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$116m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Clarus Therapeutics Holdings.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Clarus Therapeutics Holdings?

NasdaqGM:CRXT Ownership Breakdown November 5th 2021

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NasdaqGM:CRXT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 9.8% of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. H.I.G. Capital, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. Thomas, McNerney & Partners is the second largest shareholder owning 25% of common stock, and C-Bridge Capital Investment Management, Ltd. holds about 17% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$116m, and insiders have US$14m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 10% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 68% stake in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

