What Percent Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Spend On R&D, 30%, 40%, Or 50%?

Bristol-Myers Squibb’sÂ (NYSE:BMY) R&D expenses were 36% of its total expenses in 2018. Total expenses were largely driven by cost of goods sold (COGS) and research and development (R&D), which together accounted for three-fourths of the company’s total expenditure in 2018. Over the recent years, Bristol-Myers Squibb has seen steady revenue and expenses growth. Its total expenses as a percentage of revenue has fluctuated in recent years. The jump in 2017 seen can be attributed to the tax reforms. In this note we discuss the key drivers of Bristol-Myers Squibbâs total expenses. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ How Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Spend Its Money? ~ for more details.

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Total Expenses As Percentage of Revenue Has More Or Less Remained In The Range of 76% To 78%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s total expenses as percentage of revenue grew from 76.6% in 2016 to 78.1% in 2018. It is expected to be 77.7% in 2020.

The increase in 2017 can be attributed to the tax reform, and the company recorded a $2.6 billion one-time deemed repatriation transition tax.

Looking at the company’s revenues, they grew at an average annual rate of 7.8% from $19.4 billion in 2016 to $22.6 billion in 2018. The growth rate is expected to slow down to 4% on average over the next few years, partly attributed to a slowdown in the company’s top cancer drug, Opdivo’s, sales.

Breaking Down Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Total Expenses

COGS

COGS, or cost of goods sold, accounted for 37% of the company’s total expense in 2018.

COGS as % of revenue grew from 25.5% in 2016 to 29.0% in 2018. Trefis estimates the metric to hover around the 29% mark in the near term.

R&D

R&D, or research & development expenses, includes the costs of research on drugs, their development, early as well as late stage clinical trials and drug formulation, among other related expenses. It accounted for 36% of the company’s total expense in 2018.

R&D as % of revenue grew from 25.4% in 2016 to 28.1% in 2018. The jump in 2017 can be attributed to upfront payments for new licenses and alliance agreements. Trefis estimates the metric to see modest decline in the near term.

SG&A

SG&A or selling, general & administrative expenses includes include salary, benefit costs, professional and marketing fees, shipping and handling costs, advertising and product promotions, among others. It accounted for 26% of the company’s total expense in 2018.

SG&A as % of revenue declined from 25.3% in 2016 to 20.2% in 2018. Trefis estimates the metric to decline further to 19.6% in 2020. The decline in the recent years can be attributed to lower spending on the company’s established products.

Income Taxes

Interest & Other Expense

Interest & Other Expense, which includes interest expense, investment income, royalties, litigation, divestiture and restructuring related gains and costs, among others, accounted for -3.8% of the company’s total expenses in 2018. Interest & Other Expense as % of revenue grew from -7.0 in 2016 to -3.8% in 2018, and we estimate it to be around -3.3% in 2020.

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? ExploreÂ example interactive dashboardsÂ and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.