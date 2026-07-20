What This Paychex Insider Sale Signals With Shares Down 20% in a Year — But Up 20% Since Earnings

Key Points

The disposition involved 3,787 shares valued at $432,059 based on a weighted average price of $114.09 per share.

The activity was driven by the exercise of stock options, with 1,172 shares then withheld for tax obligations and some sold on the open market.

Following the liquidation, the reporting owner retains direct ownership of 3,420 shares alongside additional derivative securities.

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Christopher C. Simmons, VP, Controller & Treasurer of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), disposed of 3,787 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026 and July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares disposed of 3,787 Transaction value ~$432,059 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 3,420 Post-transaction value $391,213.80

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.09); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($114.39).

Key questions

What drove the liquidity event for the VP, Controller & Treasurer?

The transaction was executed to manage equity compensation vesting, with 1,172 shares withheld to satisfy tax liabilities arising from restricted stock units.

The transaction was executed to manage equity compensation vesting, with 1,172 shares withheld to satisfy tax liabilities arising from restricted stock units. What is the remaining equity exposure for Christopher C. Simmons?

After this disposition, the insider maintains a direct position of 3,420 shares and continues to hold a number of derivative securities.

After this disposition, the insider maintains a direct position of 3,420 shares and continues to hold a number of derivative securities. How does the execution price align with the company's recent market performance?

The weighted average sale price of $114.09 per share occurred during a period in which the stock has realized a one-year total return of -20% as of the July 17, 2026 transaction date.

The weighted average sale price of $114.09 per share occurred during a period in which the stock has realized a one-year total return of -20% as of the July 17, 2026 transaction date. What are the fundamental metrics of the company at the time of this filing?

Paychex currently maintains a market capitalization of $40.8 billion and reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $6.5 billion and net income of $1.8 billion as of the July 16, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $114.70 Market Capitalization $40.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.8 billion

Company Snapshot

Paychex delivers comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solutions, including payroll processing, payroll tax administration, employee benefits administration, and insurance services, generating revenue primarily from subscription-based HCM platforms and ancillary service offerings.

The company operates a recurring revenue model centered on subscription-based HCM software and services, complemented by transaction-based revenue from payroll processing, tax administration, and employee benefits services, which provides predictable cash flows and customer stickiness.

Paychex primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States, Europe, and India, targeting businesses seeking integrated human resources and payroll administration solutions.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Paychex is a leading provider of HCM solutions with a market capitalization of $40.8 billion and TTM revenue of $6.5 billion. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated platform approach, extensive service portfolio, and deep customer relationships with over 16,500 employees supporting millions of SMEs globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Only 1,172 of these shares went to taxes, which means Simmons sold roughly 2,600 on the open market, and he did it after the stock rallied toward $114. That's a real decision, unlike the pure withholding transactions two of his colleagues filed for last week. Still, treasurers and controllers are among the most tightly constrained insiders at any public company, and selling into strength as shares climbed from recent lows is ordinary financial planning. It leaves him with 3,420 shares plus a substantial number of unvested awards.



Meanwhile, the strength he sold into is worth understanding. Paychex reported fiscal 2026 results in late June, showing revenue up 17% to $6.51 billion, with organic growth accelerating in every quarter of the year and record client retention. Shares initially fell on cautious forward guidance, but have since surged some 20% toward 2026 highs (though shares are still down 20% from one year ago). CEO John Gibson pointed to "AI innovation that further differentiates our HCM and advisory solutions." For long-term investors, the ongoing recovery is important. The market has been brutal for Paychex and its peers, but the recent leg up is worth watching. Whether the market is ultimately right depends on whether accelerating organic growth continues once the acquisition-driven comparisons fade.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.