What This Paychex Insider Filing Signals With Shares Down 20% This Past Year

Key Points

The CFO of Paychex disposed of 2,382 shares at $110.00 per share on July 15, 2026, representing a total transaction value of $262,020.

The transaction was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations arising from the vesting of restricted stock units.

Following the transaction, the executive retains a direct position of 21,147 shares and additional derivative securities.

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Robert L. Schrader, senior VP and CFO of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), reported a non-discretionary disposition of 2,382 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 2,382 Transaction value $262,020 Post-transaction shares 21,486 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 21,147 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 339 Post-transaction value $2.36 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($110.00); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($110.00).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The disposition was an automatic, non-discretionary transaction to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units and does not reflect a change in the executive's investment outlook.

The disposition was an automatic, non-discretionary transaction to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock units and does not reflect a change in the executive's investment outlook. How does this disposition relate to the underlying vesting event?

The same filing reported an award of 4,364 shares on July 15, 2026; the 2,382 shares withheld for taxes represent approximately 55% of that specific award.

The same filing reported an award of 4,364 shares on July 15, 2026; the 2,382 shares withheld for taxes represent approximately 55% of that specific award. What is the nature of the insider's remaining indirect interest?

Schrader maintains an indirect interest in 339 shares held through a 401(k) plan, providing additional long-term exposure alongside the larger direct equity position.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $114.70 Market Capitalization $40.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.8 billion

Company Snapshot

Paychex delivers comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solutions including payroll processing, payroll tax administration, employee benefits administration, and insurance services, generating revenue through subscription-based and transaction-based service models.

The company operates a recurring revenue business model serving small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), generating revenue through subscription fees for payroll and HCM services, tax compliance processing, and ancillary benefit administration services.

Paychex primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses across the United States, Europe, and India, with a focus on organizations seeking outsourced human resources, payroll, and benefits administration capabilities.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Paychex operates as a leading provider of human capital management solutions with a market capitalization of $40.8 billion and TTM revenue of $6.5 billion. The company maintains a diversified service portfolio addressing the comprehensive HR and payroll needs of SMEs, positioning itself as a mission-critical service provider with strong recurring revenue characteristics and operational scale across North America and international markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Nothing here reflects a discretionary judgment call from Schrader that should raise red flags for investors. Shares were withheld at exactly $110.00, the day's closing price, to cover taxes on stock that vested, which is a payroll mechanic rather than a market view. The more useful question, however, is what Schrader is actually steering.



Paychex just closed a fiscal year that looked great on paper. Revenue rose 17% to $6.51 billion, adjusted earnings per share climbed 11% to $5.51, and the Paycor acquisition beat its own synergy targets, delivering more than $100 million in cost savings. The company returned $2.2 billion to shareholders along the way. CEO John Gibson said Paychex "finished fiscal 2026 with strong momentum." Then came the guidance, with management guiding for fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 5% to 6%, short of what investors were hoping for and fueling a small (albeit short-lived) stock decline. For long-term investors, the setup is a good business against a competitive backdrop. After a punishing stretch for many fintech and fintech-adjacent stocks, the year ahead should reveal what prospects look like longer-term.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.