What Other Markets are Saying About the Chances of a Recovery in Stocks

When Dow futures this morning indicated an opening six or seven hundred points lower than yesterday’s close, it is clear that, as I wrote yesterday, the volatility is far from over. While that is true, a pattern has emerged over the last few days that is somewhat encouraging. If you look at S&P 500 futures and include this morning’s drop, the last four days have seen alternating up and down days, but with an upward trend of higher lows and higher highs.

That may prompt some people to start looking for things to buy but before you do, it is worth considering what other markets are saying.

The most obvious starting point is Treasury yields.

Yesterday, as the stock market was soaring on the “Biden bounce,” the benchmark 10-Year yield continued lower and is now well below the psychologically significant one percent level. There are reasons for that other than coronavirus fears, however. It is a natural consequence of the Fed’s decision to cut rates, something confirmed by the fact that yields have dropped throughout the yield curve.

Interestingly, as that has happened the curve from three-months to ten-years is now steeper than it was before the collapse in stocks started. That supports the view that this is not likely to be a long-term issue for the economy, but even so, a recovery in stocks is unlikely to come until the 10-Year stabilizes and starts to bounce back.

The other markets worth considering are in the commodities space. The fear that has driven this move is that the reaction to fear of the virus will have a severe effect on global demand, so looking at things like oil and copper that are very demand sensitive makes sense.

The message there is similar. There is still short-term risk, but the long-term outlook is looking a bit more positive.

Both crude oil and copper futures are off their lows. More importantly, the volatility in both those markets is dissipating, making it more likely that the recovery, while weak right now, could have legs. Oil has been positively impacted in the short-term by the decision of OPEC+ to extend output cuts, but that has been signaled and expected for some time, so was pretty much priced in when the announcement came this morning.

The same hopeful message can be derived from gold futures. The traditional safe-haven is off from its highs, albeit not by much.

So, what does this all mean?

It means that while we aren’t out of the woods yet, there are signs of hope.

I still wouldn’t be rushing in to buy with both hands though. Until the 10-Year stabilizes and starts to bounce, there is still a good chance that stocks go back to test their lows, but it is probably time to start considering a strategy if you have cash to deploy.

The most important element of that strategy should be to average your way in. That way, you can’t be “wrong.” You will have either bought some stocks on the cheap or be able to buy lower in the future. The pattern of the last few days also indicates that, as counterintuitive as it may seem, making those purchases on big down days makes more sense than chasing the market on up days.

The stock market is wild right now and reading too much into its daily swings is a mistake. Taking a step back to look at other markets in that situation is a good exercise and when you do, it seems that the panic is receding and there is an end in sight.

