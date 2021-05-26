What O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORLY) P/E Is Not Telling You

It's not a stretch to say that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORLY) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.9x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 19x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for O'Reilly Automotive as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For O'Reilly Automotive?

NasdaqGS:ORLY Price Based on Past Earnings May 26th 2021 free report on O'Reilly Automotive

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like O'Reilly Automotive's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 49% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 98% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.3% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that O'Reilly Automotive's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From O'Reilly Automotive's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that O'Reilly Automotive currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

