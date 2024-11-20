What the Options Market Tells Us About Zscaler

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $485,321 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $239,539.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $240.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $32.85 $29.9 $32.85 $185.00 $98.6K 30 0 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.1 $20.3 $20.35 $215.00 $85.8K 5 81 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $8.25 $7.9 $7.99 $210.00 $79.9K 145 109 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.4 $6.1 $6.12 $185.00 $61.4K 536 100 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.3 $18.7 $19.3 $210.00 $50.1K 763 4

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Zscaler Trading volume stands at 626,595, with ZS's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $203.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days. Expert Opinions on Zscaler

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $252.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $270. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

