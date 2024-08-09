What the Options Market Tells Us About Zscaler

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Zscaler. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $287,043, and 4 are calls, amounting to $133,307.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $240.0 for Zscaler during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $10.8 $10.2 $10.45 $160.00 $114.9K 140 112 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $70.1 $69.4 $69.4 $240.00 $90.2K 0 0 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.0 $19.8 $19.8 $170.00 $49.5K 173 25 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $11.7 $10.6 $11.7 $175.00 $42.1K 5 36 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.5 $25.9 $26.5 $185.00 $39.7K 235 20

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Zscaler, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Zscaler With a trading volume of 381,273, the price of ZS is up by 1.03%, reaching $173.47. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

