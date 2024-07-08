What the Options Market Tells Us About Zscaler

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $651,068 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $517,210.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $270.0 for Zscaler during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 359.21 with a total volume of 101.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.05 $36.3 $37.05 $200.00 $203.7K 254 1 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.3 $47.35 $48.3 $220.00 $193.2K 81 0 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.3 $7.05 $8.3 $140.00 $166.0K 432 0 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $20.3 $19.1 $20.3 $180.00 $101.5K 93 0 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $22.4 $21.4 $22.0 $220.00 $92.4K 101 0

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Zscaler Trading volume stands at 1,148,041, with ZS's price down by -0.75%, positioned at $200.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $239.6.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Strong Buy with a new price target of $290. An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $270. In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $208. An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $230. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Zscaler options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

