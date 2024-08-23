What the Options Market Tells Us About Zoom Video Comms

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Comms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $723,282, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,139,024.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $44.5 to $75.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Comms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Comms's whale trades within a strike price range from $44.5 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $6.75 $6.55 $6.72 $64.00 $134.4K 1.0K 279 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.95 $7.8 $7.95 $75.00 $117.6K 2.2K 182 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.7 $7.4 $7.7 $75.00 $110.8K 2.2K 343 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.25 $6.95 $7.2 $70.00 $110.1K 19 328 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.15 $6.9 $7.15 $70.00 $105.1K 19 156

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

In light of the recent options history for Zoom Video Comms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,096,516, with ZM's price up by 3.2%, positioned at $70.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 87 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Zoom Video Comms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $74.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Zoom Video Comms with a target price of $75. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $83. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Zoom Video Comms with a target price of $78. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Zoom Video Comms, maintaining a target price of $60. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Zoom Video Comms with a target price of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zoom Video Comms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

