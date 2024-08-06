What the Options Market Tells Us About W.W. Grainger

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on W.W. Grainger.

Looking at options history for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $171,680 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $487,834.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $420.0 and $990.0 for W.W. Grainger, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of W.W. Grainger stands at 169.0, with a total volume reaching 739.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in W.W. Grainger, situated within the strike price corridor from $420.0 to $990.0, throughout the last 30 days.

W.W. Grainger Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GWW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $53.8 $48.3 $50.61 $950.00 $101.2K 114 16 GWW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $44.8 $38.9 $42.2 $930.00 $84.4K 530 136 GWW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $57.9 $51.3 $53.87 $930.00 $64.6K 315 95 GWW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.1 $9.9 $12.3 $840.00 $56.5K 14 48 GWW CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $538.0 $528.7 $528.7 $420.00 $52.8K 3 1

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger distributes approximately 1.5 million maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 4,500 suppliers. The company serves roughly 5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches. In recent years, Grainger has invested in its e-commerce capabilities and is the 11th-largest e-retailer in North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding W.W. Grainger, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of W.W. Grainger Trading volume stands at 137,158, with GWW's price up by 1.49%, positioned at $964.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. What The Experts Say On W.W. Grainger

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $993.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for W.W. Grainger, targeting a price of $972. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on W.W. Grainger with a target price of $1015.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest W.W. Grainger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

