What the Options Market Tells Us About Williams-Sonoma

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Williams-Sonoma. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $723,900, and 6 are calls, amounting to $353,112.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $200.0 for Williams-Sonoma, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Williams-Sonoma's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Williams-Sonoma's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.6 $13.8 $13.8 $130.00 $207.0K 3 150 WSM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $22.4 $19.2 $20.7 $160.00 $207.0K 294 100 WSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.95 $2.5 $2.5 $145.00 $89.7K 2 381 WSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $28.0 $25.5 $27.7 $165.00 $83.1K 635 35 WSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.3 $14.8 $14.8 $135.00 $71.0K 107 48

About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (154 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen (46) as well as Mark & Graham and GreenRow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Williams-Sonoma's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,387,014, with WSM's price down by -14.25%, positioned at $141.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Williams-Sonoma

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $185.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Williams-Sonoma options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for WSM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

