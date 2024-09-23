What the Options Market Tells Us About Wells Fargo

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $487,050, and 6 were calls, valued at $199,725.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $4.85 $4.9 $52.50 $220.5K 10.6K 450 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $9.95 $9.85 $9.85 $65.00 $91.6K 600 1 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.0 $5.0 $52.50 $75.0K 10.6K 510 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.26 $1.12 $1.12 $70.00 $56.0K 9.1K 0 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $50.00 $45.2K 12.0K 400

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wells Fargo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Wells Fargo Currently trading with a volume of 3,293,861, the WFC's price is down by -2.1%, now at $55.11. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.0.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $65. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $65. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wells Fargo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

