What the Options Market Tells Us About Wayfair

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair (NYSE:W) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $568,778 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $608,500.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $31.0 to $36.0 for Wayfair during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wayfair stands at 2192.25, with a total volume reaching 10,727.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wayfair, situated within the strike price corridor from $31.0 to $36.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wayfair 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.37 $1.12 $1.14 $36.00 $569.9K 5.1K 5.0K W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.9 $3.75 $3.75 $32.50 $136.5K 1.7K 597 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $32.50 $120.1K 1.7K 316 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.6 $32.50 $79.5K 1.7K 1.0K W PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $32.50 $68.9K 1.7K 1.2K

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (88% of 2024 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2024, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Current Position of Wayfair

With a volume of 4,666,004, the price of W is down -0.28% at $31.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wayfair

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $50. * An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $47. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for W

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy

