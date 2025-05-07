What the Options Market Tells Us About Walt Disney

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 8% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $93,900, and 10 are calls, amounting to $512,105.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $103.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walt Disney's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walt Disney's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $103.0, over the past month.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.65 $3.45 $3.5 $100.00 $115.8K 11.0K 5.7K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.78 $2.77 $2.78 $100.00 $89.8K 11.0K 1.1K DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $1.5 $1.09 $1.2 $100.00 $60.0K 38 801 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $100.00 $55.2K 11.0K 3.2K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $4.75 $4.2 $4.51 $98.00 $45.2K 3.0K 164

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

In light of the recent options history for Walt Disney, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 10,369,817, the DIS's price is up by 10.62%, now at $101.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $114.25.

Latest Ratings for DIS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

