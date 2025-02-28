What the Options Market Tells Us About Walt Disney

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $63,655, and 31 are calls, amounting to $1,506,659.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $160.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.05 $8.95 $9.05 $105.00 $118.5K 6.0K 229 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.55 $18.1 $18.1 $110.00 $115.8K 195 374 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.5 $25.65 $26.3 $100.00 $97.3K 457 0 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.8 $23.6 $23.66 $90.00 $94.6K 2.0K 40 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.15 $26.1 $26.4 $100.00 $92.4K 457 72

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,019,838, with DIS's price up by 1.31%, positioned at $112.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 67 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $131.67.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130.

