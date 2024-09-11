What the Options Market Tells Us About Walt Disney

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $309,678, and 8 are calls, amounting to $712,083.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $130.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 2850.23, with a total volume reaching 1,383.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $19.0 $18.7 $18.9 $85.00 $160.6K 600 85 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.6 $17.45 $17.55 $75.00 $154.4K 476 89 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.2 $7.15 $7.15 $80.00 $144.4K 11.1K 251 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.3 $14.25 $14.25 $75.00 $71.2K 303 100 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.2 $14.1 $14.2 $75.00 $69.5K 303 51

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Walt Disney's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,557,172, the price of DIS is down -1.73% at $86.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

