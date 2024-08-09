What the Options Market Tells Us About Walt Disney

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $412,272, and 12 are calls, amounting to $419,587.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $125.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walt Disney's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walt Disney's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.3 $24.95 $25.07 $110.00 $60.1K 2.1K 24 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $29.75 $28.1 $29.75 $115.00 $59.5K 953 0 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.9 $85.00 $59.0K 13.2K 460 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $2.87 $2.83 $2.83 $84.00 $56.6K 162 0 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.7 $2.68 $2.7 $80.00 $51.8K 2.2K 215

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walt Disney, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,084,612, the DIS's price is down by -1.2%, now at $84.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $112.0.

An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $110. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $125. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $105. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $115. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.