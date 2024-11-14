What the Options Market Tells Us About Walmart

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $153,872, and 20 are calls, amounting to $2,986,061.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $86.67 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 10636.8, with a total volume reaching 97,378.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $86.67, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.57 $2.54 $2.57 $86.67 $476.0K 10.0K 3.6K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.59 $2.55 $2.58 $86.67 $464.9K 10.0K 6.6K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.57 $2.55 $2.58 $86.67 $398.6K 10.0K 1.6K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.58 $2.55 $2.58 $86.67 $231.9K 10.0K 4.6K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.59 $2.55 $2.58 $86.67 $206.6K 10.0K 7.5K

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Walmart's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,967,114, the price of WMT is up by 0.04%, reaching $85.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

