What the Options Market Tells Us About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Looking at options history for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $113,178 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $254,086.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $12.5 for Walgreens Boots Alliance during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walgreens Boots Alliance's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walgreens Boots Alliance's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $12.5 in the last 30 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.55 $0.55 $0.55 $10.00 $82.6K 20.8K 2.2K WBA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.46 $0.45 $0.45 $10.00 $63.7K 8.1K 3.0K WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.42 $1.41 $1.42 $10.00 $63.1K 30.9K 1.5K WBA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $12.50 $49.4K 10.7K 208 WBA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.83 $5.00 $29.1K 443 50

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,000 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's Current Market Status With a volume of 23,197,113, the price of WBA is down -0.9% at $10.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $9.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance with a target price of $8. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $7. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance, targeting a price of $10. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, maintaining a target price of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

