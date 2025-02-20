What the Options Market Tells Us About VNET Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on VNET Gr (NASDAQ:VNET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VNET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for VNET Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,145,465.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $9.0 and $25.0 for VNET Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of VNET Gr stands at 2807.22, with a total volume reaching 2,604.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in VNET Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $9.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

VNET Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VNET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.95 $2.9 $2.95 $25.00 $597.3K 301 2 VNET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.7 $5.2 $5.3 $11.00 $265.0K 970 500 VNET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.2 $16.00 $89.0K 85 220 VNET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.6 $2.25 $2.4 $15.00 $56.4K 4.5K 25 VNET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.1 $6.2 $7.1 $9.00 $46.1K 11.9K 14

About VNET Gr

VNET started as AsiaCloud in 1999 and moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The firm listed (as 21Vianet) on the Nasdaq in April 2011, subsequently changing its name to VNET Group in 2021. It originally focused on providing data center services such as colocation and cloud services to retail clients in China, but added hyperscale customers in 2019 and now counts large Chinese hyperscalers such as Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud as customers. At the end of June 2024, it had 48,516 self-built retail cabinets with the majority in Beijing, Shanghai, and the Greater Bay area. It also had 358 MW of wholesale capacity in service with a further 297 MW under construction and a further 489 MW held for future development.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding VNET Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of VNET Gr With a trading volume of 16,648,636, the price of VNET is up by 9.78%, reaching $14.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

