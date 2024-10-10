What the Options Market Tells Us About Vistra

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $595,660, and 13 are calls, amounting to $684,161.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $180.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vistra's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vistra's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.4 $16.3 $16.3 $115.00 $237.9K 1 147 VST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $16.2 $15.3 $15.66 $180.00 $112.9K 93 70 VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.2 $5.0 $5.0 $70.00 $112.0K 245 248 VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $49.4 $49.1 $49.4 $175.00 $98.8K 99 20 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.1 $31.0 $31.0 $130.00 $93.0K 89 30

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Present Market Standing of Vistra With a volume of 3,544,665, the price of VST is up 0.43% at $124.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days. Expert Opinions on Vistra

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $139.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

