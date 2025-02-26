What the Options Market Tells Us About Visa

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $228,221 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,649,530.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $410.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 2355.7, with a total volume reaching 2,021.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $310.0 to $410.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $21.65 $20.45 $20.6 $400.00 $618.0K 33 300 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.6 $10.35 $10.35 $365.00 $310.5K 432 300 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.6 $10.35 $10.35 $365.00 $207.0K 432 613 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $26.85 $25.8 $25.8 $410.00 $113.5K 20.1K 44 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.55 $10.3 $10.3 $365.00 $103.0K 432 413

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Visa's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,937,964, the V's price is down by -0.57%, now at $350.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. What The Experts Say On Visa

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $396.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $393. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $395. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Visa with a target price of $410. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $384.

