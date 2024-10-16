What the Options Market Tells Us About Visa

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Visa (NYSE:V).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $179,437, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $240,888.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $277.5 and $300.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 1874.57 with a total volume of 9,687.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $277.5 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.25 $14.5 $15.01 $295.00 $50.1K 153 33 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.65 $18.4 $18.48 $300.00 $50.1K 59 12 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.1 $14.95 $14.95 $295.00 $49.3K 153 66 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.4 $8.35 $8.35 $290.00 $46.1K 2.8K 58 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $7.4 $7.3 $7.4 $280.00 $44.4K 306 156

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Visa's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,174,951, the V's price is up by 1.69%, now at $284.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

