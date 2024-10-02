What the Options Market Tells Us About Visa

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $131,105 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $395,465.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $330.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Visa's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Visa's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $330.0, over the past month.

Visa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.4 $16.2 $16.4 $290.00 $163.9K 988 1 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.2 $11.9 $12.05 $280.00 $75.9K 1.4K 63 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.33 $300.00 $63.3K 348 100 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.7 $32.6 $32.6 $250.00 $52.1K 3.9K 32 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $33.05 $32.65 $32.65 $250.00 $32.6K 3.9K 6

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,754,005, with V's price down by -0.5%, positioned at $276.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. Expert Opinions on Visa

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $315.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Visa with a target price of $322. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $317. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $318. * An analyst from Compass Point downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $319. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

