What the Options Market Tells Us About Viking Therapeutics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $58,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $917,315.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $72.5 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Viking Therapeutics stands at 431.38, with a total volume reaching 1,992.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Viking Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $72.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.6 $57.50 $460.0K 83 1.0K VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.7 $7.3 $7.7 $50.00 $224.0K 1.7K 299 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $11.9 $12.1 $72.50 $89.5K 38 74 VKTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $12.4 $10.8 $11.6 $59.00 $58.0K 0 50 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.1 $2.0 $2.1 $60.00 $32.7K 554 65

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Viking Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Viking Therapeutics With a trading volume of 2,174,411, the price of VKTX is down by -0.56%, reaching $49.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Viking Therapeutics

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $96.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Viking Therapeutics, targeting a price of $102.

