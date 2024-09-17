What the Options Market Tells Us About Viking Therapeutics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VKTX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Viking Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $68,050, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,797,218.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $100.0 for Viking Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Viking Therapeutics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Viking Therapeutics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.5 $34.2 $35.5 $30.00 $177.5K 1.9K 350 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.5 $34.2 $35.5 $30.00 $177.5K 1.9K 250 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $36.3 $34.2 $35.5 $30.00 $177.5K 1.9K 250 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $36.1 $34.0 $35.5 $30.00 $177.5K 1.9K 200 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.5 $34.0 $35.5 $30.00 $177.5K 1.9K 150

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Viking Therapeutics, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Viking Therapeutics Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,479,687, the VKTX's price is down by -5.63%, now at $63.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $92.5.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $105. An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Viking Therapeutics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

