What the Options Market Tells Us About VF

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on VF.

Looking at options history for VF (NYSE:VFC) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $79,895 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $765,560.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $20.0 for VF over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for VF's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of VF's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

VF 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $15.00 $170.0K 6.0K 1.5K VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $15.00 $170.0K 6.0K 1.0K VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.25 $3.4 $15.00 $167.9K 6.0K 1.5K VFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.5 $3.15 $3.4 $15.00 $85.0K 6.0K 0 VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.3 $3.15 $3.3 $15.00 $82.5K 6.0K 500

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of VF, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of VF Currently trading with a volume of 1,839,658, the VFC's price is down by -3.68%, now at $16.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for VF

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for VF, targeting a price of $15. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $16. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on VF with a target price of $15. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $14. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for VF, targeting a price of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for VF, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.