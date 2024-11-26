What the Options Market Tells Us About Vertiv Hldgs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $282,916 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $2,383,168.

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $185.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.6 $12.2 $13.2 $185.00 $528.0K 153 400 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.0 $32.8 $33.0 $100.00 $297.0K 2.1K 93 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.9 $25.4 $25.4 $150.00 $269.2K 1.6K 120 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.9 $25.2 $25.4 $150.00 $218.4K 1.6K 206 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $43.1 $42.3 $42.51 $90.00 $211.6K 1.0K 50

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Vertiv Hldgs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,472,973, the VRT's price is up by 1.08%, now at $133.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Vertiv Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $140.8.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $145. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $131. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $141. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $132.

