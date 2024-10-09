What the Options Market Tells Us About Vertiv Hldgs

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $271,642, and 32 are calls, amounting to $2,169,319.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $135.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Hldgs stands at 2352.55, with a total volume reaching 12,160.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $13.9 $13.3 $13.57 $95.00 $203.5K 4.6K 2 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.8 $7.5 $7.72 $125.00 $192.2K 1.1K 252 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $16.6 $16.4 $16.4 $100.00 $173.8K 808 1 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.7 $10.82 $115.00 $162.3K 2.0K 9 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.6 $16.4 $16.4 $105.00 $157.4K 376 101

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Vertiv Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,328,902, the price of VRT is up by 2.11%, reaching $109.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

