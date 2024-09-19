What the Options Market Tells Us About Upstart Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $83,564, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $173,045.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $45.0 for Upstart Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.0 $35.00 $40.0K 5.3K 77 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.9 $11.9 $11.9 $40.00 $35.7K 2.9K 63 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.8 $11.55 $11.6 $30.00 $34.8K 1.1K 31 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.37 $1.19 $1.37 $39.00 $34.2K 948 326 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $1.18 $1.15 $1.16 $37.50 $28.8K 170 344

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Upstart Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,646,831, the price of UPST is up 2.1% at $39.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.