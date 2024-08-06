What the Options Market Tells Us About Upstart Hldgs

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Upstart Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $394,282, and 9 are calls, amounting to $498,728.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $42.5 for Upstart Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 1690.31, with a total volume reaching 2,383.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $42.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.6 $13.1 $13.6 $15.00 $160.4K 551 0 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.05 $20.85 $20.85 $42.50 $104.2K 207 139 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.85 $3.6 $3.6 $42.50 $56.8K 546 177 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $25.00 $56.8K 3.4K 350 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.55 $17.50 $48.6K 2.9K 139

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 3,179,255, the UPST's price is up by 1.03%, now at $24.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Upstart Hldgs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $31.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Mizuho has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

